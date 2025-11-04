Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX) Short Interest Up 47.6% in October

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.93% of Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIAX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

