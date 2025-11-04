Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 333,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 234,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$25.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.