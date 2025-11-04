Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.9210, with a volume of 1398055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

