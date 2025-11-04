Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS: CGEAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2025 – Cogeco Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/31/2025 – Cogeco Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/31/2025 – Cogeco Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/20/2025 – Cogeco Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

