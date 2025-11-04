Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 983.60 and last traded at GBX 982.80, with a volume of 5279382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970.

Several brokerages recently commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,030.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market capitalization of £12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 916.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 848.52.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

