BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Greater Europe had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 90.71%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance

Shares of BRGE stock traded down GBX 7 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 592. 96,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 587.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 12 month low of GBX 470.37 and a 12 month high of GBX 619.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

About BlackRock Greater Europe

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.