Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 22,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 10,238 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,832,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

