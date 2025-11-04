TD Securities Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.05.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.82 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.93. 646,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.37.

In related news, Director Maria Hooper purchased 5,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$128,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.