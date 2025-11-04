Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.50. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of CVE:NOU traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.24. 108,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

