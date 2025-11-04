Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.50. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
