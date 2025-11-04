Burney Co. Sells 1,701 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

