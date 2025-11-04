Burney Co. Sells 1,701 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%
IBM stock opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.