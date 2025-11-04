GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,948 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

