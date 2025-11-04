Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CSCO opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $293.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

