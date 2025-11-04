iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

