Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 9,833 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everest Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 610,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $63.74.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.