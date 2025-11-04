Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,396 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

