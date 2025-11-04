Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 216.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

