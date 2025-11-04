EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,751 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000.

ROBT opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

