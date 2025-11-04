Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9%

T stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

