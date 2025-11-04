Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,780 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

