Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.40 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,019,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1,050.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

