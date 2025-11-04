Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust $CPZ

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,080,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 73,346 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 37.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1,050.0%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

