iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 370.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.