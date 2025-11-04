Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $642.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $852.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

