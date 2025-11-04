Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 362.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,032,047.40. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $209.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

