Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.