Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,718 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,785,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 372,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PFN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.