Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

