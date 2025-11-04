Guild (GHLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $311.2770 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Guild has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guild stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings Company ( NYSE:GHLD Free Report ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Guild worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

