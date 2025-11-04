36,530 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

