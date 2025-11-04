Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 120.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Reddit were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE RDDT opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,126 shares of company stock worth $90,938,776. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

