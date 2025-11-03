Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,163 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $87.61 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

