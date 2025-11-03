Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $87.58 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

