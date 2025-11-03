iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $404,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.16. The company has a market capitalization of $718.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.