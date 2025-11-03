KDT Advisors LLC Sells 9,337 Shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

KDT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 226.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 352,147 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Millrose Properties by 166.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In other news, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,650.40. The trade was a 15.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,063.20. This represents a 32.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 10,476 shares of company stock worth $341,024 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millrose Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

