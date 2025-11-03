Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.62. 40,801,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 17,037,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48.

The firm has a market cap of £38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40.

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

