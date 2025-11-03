Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $250.44 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

