Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Company (The) $SO

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

