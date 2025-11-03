Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Labcorp accounts for 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Labcorp worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,000,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Labcorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after acquiring an additional 401,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after acquiring an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $254.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.52. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

