Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,008 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,628,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 59,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

