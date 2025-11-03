Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $14.08 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTAN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,637,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $82,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,426,606.15. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092,773 shares of company stock worth $125,599,368. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTAN. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.5%

TTAN stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.