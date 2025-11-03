Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up about 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,322,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,604 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 190,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after purchasing an additional 170,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 158,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.1%

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

