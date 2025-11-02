Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

