Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
