Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.59. 114,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 41,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 4.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The firm has a market cap of C$391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.17.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

