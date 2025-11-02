Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.350-16.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.60.

Shares of LIN opened at $418.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 697,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 197.9% in the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Linde by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 754,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

