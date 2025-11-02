MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 115.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,328.90 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,310.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,372.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,796.47.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

