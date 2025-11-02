United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.50 and last traded at €27.50. Approximately 210,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.16.

United Internet Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,591.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

