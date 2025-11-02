Carson Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Trane Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 118.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TT stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

