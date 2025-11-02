Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,308.16 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,406.47.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total value of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,524. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

