Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 644.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 330,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 142.0% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.97 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

