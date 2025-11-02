Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 332,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 505,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.04.
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.