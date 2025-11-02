Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 332,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 505,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

